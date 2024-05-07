F1 News: Kevin Magnussen Blasted for Miami GP Penalties - 'Needs More Respect'
Kevin Magnussen faced significant criticism following the Miami Grand Prix for his assertive racing style, which resulted in multiple penalties. Former F1 driver Jan Lammers claims that Magnussen needs to show more respect toward his competitors.
During the recent Miami Sprint Race and Grand Prix, Kevin Magnussen's aggressive driving not only drew flags from the stewards but also rebukes from racing veterans and analysts. The Haas F1 driver, now teetering on the edge of a race suspension with 10 penalty points—just two shy of the limit—has sparked a broader discussion about respect and sportsmanship in Formula 1 racing.
Jan Lammers, a respected figure in motorsports, voiced concerns over Magnussen’s apparent disregard for racing etiquette. He commented during an appearance on NOS' Formula 1 podcast:
"Sometimes that brings a little bit of frustration. And frustration can have to do with the fact that you feel you deserve more recognition that you get.
"Then you come to the word respect. And then I still think he could do with a bit more respect for his other fellow drivers.
"If he wants more respect himself, you will still have to give it yourself first. So, I don't know. Sometimes he looks to be indifferent. You can race hard of course, but if you are indifferent to your own race and the race of others, it's not nice.
"On balance, these are young guys who, often with their whole families, have given everything for years to make it [now] at the highest level in Formula 1. Logan Sargeant is having a very tough year and he showed a bright spot this race. He was reasonably close to Albon. There were a lot of positives to his race, he would have loved to have brought that car home and then it's just a shame it has to end this way."
The Danish driver is nearing the end of his current contract with Haas so the pressure it on to secure a seat for 2025.