Kevin Magnussen believes he will have recovered by the pre-season testing in Bahrain.

MoneyGram Haas driver Kevin Magnussen has revealed that he has to have "minor surgery" on his hand which is likely to mean he will have to withdraw from the 24 hours of Daytona race later this month.

The Danish driver doesn't think this will affect him starting the 2023 F1 season. The pre-season testing starts on 23rd February in Bahrain.

Magnussen was meant to be competing in the 24 hours of Daytona race for MDJ Motorsport in the Porsche 911 GT3 with his father Jan Magnussen, Mark Kvamme and Trenton Estep.

The MoneyGram Haas team issued the following statement about Magnussen:

“Kevin Magnussen has kept MoneyGram Haas F1 Team fully briefed on his requirement for minor hand surgery. "The team is looking forward to Kevin being at full strength for his pre-season testing commitments starting next month.”

Magnussen posted to social media about his hand surgery, saying:

“Due to a harmless but unexpected hand surgery next week, it’s uncertain whether I’ll be able to race at Daytona.”

The F1 driver, who made a fantastic come back to the sport in 2022, explained to Mynewsdesk.com:

“I had a sore wrist so I went to the doctor to have it looked at and they found a cyst that needs to be removed now so I can be ready for the F1 season. It’s a harmless procedure, but I probably need to rest for a couple of weeks afterwards. I need to wait and see what the doctor says, but it’s unlikely that I can race at Daytona.”

The MDK Motorsports team also commented on Magnussen potentially not being able to compete in the race and said his "F1 schedule has highest priority". They stated: