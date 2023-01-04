Skip to main content

F1 News: MoneyGram Haas F1 Livery Rendered In Exciting New Concept

"Red nose and blacked out cockpit"

Haas revealed earlier today their updated logo following their multi-year contract with new title sponsor MoneyGram. 

Although it received a mixed response from fans who seemed to think it lacked quality, some other fans have been getting creative and designing what they think the new team livery should look like.

One of those is Stefan Clift Designs, who posted their designs to Twitter. They wrote:

"MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 2023 Livery Concept. Here is my take on the Haas 2023 livery."

They added:

"Making the red of MoneyGram was essential whilst keeping certain elements from past Haas designs such as the red nose and blacked out cockpit."

The designer has opted for a black and grey theme with the red accents rather than the white theme we saw on track in 2022. The design features a large 'Haas' logo written down the side of the car with a thin red line running through and behind it, and the large MoneyGram red logo on the shark fin.

Stefan Clift Designs also posted some CGIs of the design on track, writing:

"And here’s a few on-track images taken by the good people over at Race Sim Studio’s Discord."

Haas revealed their new title sponsor at the Austin Grand Prix in 2022. Team principal Guenther Steiner has explained:

“We’re delighted we’ve hit January and will now officially be known as MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

"Everyone at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is raring to go alongside our new driver line-up of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg.

"I know MoneyGram’s partnership and activation around the team will appeal to their existing customer base while offering truly global opportunities to reach out to new customers through the Formula 1 season. We can’t wait to get started.

"MoneyGram Haas F1 Team – it has a good ring to it!"

Haas Fan Made Livery
