Haas revealed earlier today their updated logo following their multi-year contract with new title sponsor MoneyGram.

Although it received a mixed response from fans who seemed to think it lacked quality, some other fans have been getting creative and designing what they think the new team livery should look like.

One of those is Stefan Clift Designs, who posted their designs to Twitter. They wrote:

"MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 2023 Livery Concept. Here is my take on the Haas 2023 livery."

They added:

"Making the red of MoneyGram was essential whilst keeping certain elements from past Haas designs such as the red nose and blacked out cockpit."

The designer has opted for a black and grey theme with the red accents rather than the white theme we saw on track in 2022. The design features a large 'Haas' logo written down the side of the car with a thin red line running through and behind it, and the large MoneyGram red logo on the shark fin.

Stefan Clift Designs also posted some CGIs of the design on track, writing:

"And here’s a few on-track images taken by the good people over at Race Sim Studio’s Discord."

Haas revealed their new title sponsor at the Austin Grand Prix in 2022. Team principal Guenther Steiner has explained: