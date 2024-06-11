F1 News: Lance Stroll Place In Sport Questioned As Pressure Mounts
Amid discussions about the calibre of racing talent in Formula 1, questions increasingly surround Lance Stroll's position and future in the sport.
While Canada's Formula 1 history is rich, with its drivers often celebrated for their participation rather than their podium finishes, the developmental pathway for turning local racing talent into proven Formula 1 contenders remains scarce. Helmut Marko, a prominent figure in Red Bull and motorsport as a whole, has pointed out the inadequacies in fostering sustained success.
"Germany didn't have good drivers for 20 years before Michael Schumacher came along. Austria had a lot of them until then."
Marko underscores the notion that merely having a national presence in Formula 1 is not sufficient.
"If you bring a driver to F1, that in itself is not enough to keep him there. He has to win." The stark realities of the sport's demands are highlighted by Latifi's unremarkable performance as Marko bluntly states, "Latifi was there, but he did nothing. He was not winner."
Moreover, the intrinsic attributes required for a Formula 1 driver are non-negotiable. Marko elaborates:
"It is impossible to train to be an F1 driver from nothing. He must already have these qualities: speed, talent, confidence, and complete dedication. It is difficult to get all that." Such prerequisites set the stage for ongoing scrutiny of drivers' capacity to consistently deliver top-tier performances.
Turning the spotlight on Lance Stroll, despite achieving notable moments such as a podium in Baku in 2017 and a pole position at the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix, his track record displays sporadic performance.
"I remember his very good race that led to his first podium in Baku with Williams in 2017. And I remember that in 2020 he took pole position from us in Turkey," Marko recalls. "Since then he has had ups and downs. Some very good Council races and some mediocre ones."
The comparison between Stroll and his teammate Fernando Alonso this season further accentuates concerns regarding Stroll's consistency and competitive fire. Marko expresses doubt about Stroll's commitment:
"I wonder if he really wants to be a driver and if he works very hard to achieve good results."
Speaking to Canadian publication TSN, the Aston Martin driver is happy with his performance so far this season in comparison to his champion teammte:
“He’s a two-time World Champion and people see him as a top driver in Formula 1 – and it’s 4-4 in quali.
“The points are a little bit deceiving because sometimes one guy can have an engine failure. That sometimes differentiates the points at the end of the season.I look at my last few weekends, and I think they’ve been strong.
“When I look at pace right now, and speed, like I said, 4-4 in quali. People say he’s super good and I beat him the last few weekends, so take it as you want.”