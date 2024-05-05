F1 News: Lando Norris Reacts to His First Ever Grand Prix Win - ‘A Long Time Coming’
Lando Norris claimed his first Formula 1 victory at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, marking a milestone in his racing career. His triumph comes after a strategic race that saw him outpace even Max Verstappen.
The much-anticipated Miami Grand Prix culminated in a landmark victory for Lando Norris, who, for the first time in his career, topped the podium. This marked not just a personal victory but a significant milestone for the McLaren team, amplified by a brilliant strategy that steered them to the front of the pack during a perfectly timed safety car.
From the outset, the race was fraught with tension and excitement. Norris, starting from the fifth position on the grid, demonstrated poise and precision. Key moments that defined the race included a nearly disastrous lock-up from Sergio Perez and a sturdy defense from Charles Leclerc, which initially held Norris at bay. However, strategic decisions during a pivotal safety car intervention, triggered by a crash involving Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant, proved decisive. Norris's team opted for an impeccably timed pit stop that catapulted him into the lead.
Post-safety car, Norris showcased his mettle, fending off early challenges from Max Verstappen and maintaining a steady pace that kept his Red Bull competition at a distance. His ability to manage race pace against the likes of Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc underscored a maturity and race craft that have been budding over the past seasons, now fully realised by a car worth his potential.
"I've finally delivered for the team," Norris remarked in the aftermath. The young Brit's emotions were palpable as he addressed the media. "About time. It's been a long time coming, but finally, I've done it. I'm over the moon.
"The whole weekend has been good. I've had little setbacks along the way. I knew on Friday I had the pace, today we managed to put it together with the perfect strategy. I'm just proud. A lot of people doubted me along the way. I've made mistakes over the last five years, but we put it together today. I stuck with McLaren because I believed in them," he continued.
The race was not without its dramas elsewhere. Incidents involving Carlos Sainz and Oscar Piastri added layers to an already complex narrative, with Sainz alleging that Piastri forced him off the track—claims that heated the competitive spirit but remained adjudicated by the stewards without further action.