That's a once in a lifetime way to experience a Grand Prix.

The introduction of the Las Vegas Grand Prix for the 2023 F1 season has been one of the most talked about additions to the calendar, and now the most expensive ticket package has been announced.

A $1 million package was recently reported on for the Vegas GP which will take place on 16-18th November 2023. However, it has now been revealed that there is also a $5 million ticket package which will be available from Caesars Entertainment.

The "Emperor's Package" will give the holder twelve tickets to the Paddock Club, which will give them access to the Pit Lane Walk and a private Caesars Entertainment space to watch the race as well as all inclusive food and drinks.

The twelve lucky people will be able to attend a private dinner in the Nobu Sky Villa, hosted by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, as well as a five night stay. The villa has breathtaking views, an outdoor Zen Garden with a Japanese onsen tub, billiards table, media room, outdoor kitchen, full bar, sauna and private spa treatment room.

Getting around the Las Vegas strip won't be a worry for the ticket holders either as they will have a personal driver and Rolls-Royce for their stay and a butler service. They will have spa packages included for six of them and will have tickets to the sold-out "Weekends with Adele"concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

According to the Caesars Palace press release: