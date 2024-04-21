F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Blames Himself for Making 'the Worst' Choice Ahead of Chinese Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has acknowledged a critical error in his car setup at the Chinese Grand Prix, describing it as "the worst setup I've ever had." This mistake contributed to his struggle during the race, where he barely managed to secure a few championship points.
Lewis Hamilton took upon himself the blame for a poor car setup that significantly hampered his performance at the recent Chinese Grand Prix. The seven-time world champion, known for his sharp strategic mind and driving performance, faced an uphill battle after starting 18th on the grid due to a challenging qualifying session.
Hamilton's experimental approach to the car setup, aimed at extracting more speed from his Mercedes, backfired.
"I made the wrong decision with the setup. I'm not going to do that again. It's probably the worst setup I've ever had," Hamilton disclosed. "But I'm glad at least I went forwards and our car really does work in a small window. I really thought it was the right decision when I made the decision, and it was the worst. The worst. The next race will be better."
This tactical misstep left him fighting the car and the track, rather than competing with his rivals at the front of the pack.
Throughout the race, Hamilton's vehicle was notably plagued with balance issues, particularly in low-speed corners, which are crucial for good lap times in Shanghai.
"I can't tell you anything about it. In high speed, it turns really well, and in low speed, it doesn't turn. It barely turns at all," he explained. This predicament led to excessive wear on his rear tires, further complicating his efforts to push through the field.
Despite the setbacks, Hamilton's resilience shone through as he managed to claw back into the points, finishing 9th.
"I'm grateful to get into the points. I didn't expect a lot more this weekend," he admitted.
Toto Wolff, Mercedes Team Principal, also expressed his concerns about the team's overall performance, emphasizing the need for a deep dive into the issues and upcoming enhancements.
"Lacking pace," he said. "We have got to dig deep. We have got something coming for Miami that looks like a good step, let's see where that brings us out."
The anticipation around these upgrades is palpable, especially after a series of underwhelming performances that have seen Mercedes struggle to keep pace with top teams like Ferrari and McLaren. As the team looks to regroup and address these challenges, the coming races will be crucial for Mercedes to reclaim their spot alongside teams chasing the Red Bulls.