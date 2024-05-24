F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Confident as Mercedes Turns a Corner at Monaco - 'Best We've Had This Year'
Following the recent practice sessions at Monaco, Lewis Hamilton expressed significant satisfaction with the performance of his Mercedes, indicating a noticeable improvement from the past two years. With favorable results and a sense of increased traction, the 7-time champion and his team are optimistic about their progress.
At the famed Monaco Grand Prix, the driver showcased a potent display of confidence and performance, hinting at a pivotal improvement for the Brackley team. Hamilton's remarks followed an impressive practice session where the seven-time world champion logged the second-fastest lap time, trailing only behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
Hamilton expressed high satisfaction with the car's behavior on the demanding street circuit.
"It's been a good day, probably the best we've had so far this year, and the car is feeling very positive," Hamilton noted in a press release. "This track is just amazing in an F1 car, and I've been enjoying my driving today - I was pleasantly surprised by the grip level and the way the car was responding, which made it a much more enjoyable ride than the last two years. In the second session, it felt a bit less comfortable, and we've got lots of work to do overnight to improve the long runs and the front graining.
"It was a feeling positive on the lower fuel, and we don't want to lose that, but our focus now is to improve on the long run."
Mercedes employed a strategic approach to tire usage during the day’s sessions, influenced partly by the weather forecasts. Three sets of tires were used in the first practice session, including a set of soft tires for both Hamilton and his teammate George Russell. The unexpected absence of rain in FP2 led the drivers to reuse these soft tires while also incorporating new medium tires. Russell, despite facing challenges such as steering vibrations that impacted his braking efficiency, managed to secure the tenth spot.
Technical evaluations during the sessions also shed light on the broader competitive landscape. The team experimented with a new front wing design on Russell's car in FP1. On track, Charles Leclerc from Ferrari set a blistering pace, leading the day with the fastest lap and surpassing the previous year's pole position time. The competition remained tight, with the top five drivers from different teams within less than a second of each other, which included standout performances from Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen, and Lando Norris.
Mercedes’ focus remains on addressing the graining issues and optimizing their setup for both qualifying and race day. With 1180 laps covered by all drivers throughout the sessions collectively and extensive use of diverse tire compounds, the emphasis has been on maximizing every lap to build confidence and precision—a necessity in Monaco's twisty and narrow layout. Given the unpredictability associated with Monaco’s qualifying, due to its minimal error margin, an exhilarating and possibly dramatic qualifying session is anticipated.