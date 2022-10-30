Skip to main content
F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Fires Back At Fernando Alonso With Hilarious Tweet

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Fires Back At Fernando Alonso With Hilarious Tweet

Hamilton attempts to put an end to the drama.

Hamilton attempts to put an end to the drama.

Alpine driver, Fernando Alonso, recently spoke out about Max Verstappen's championship wins, saying the are more valuable than Lewis Hamilton's. Seven-time F1 champion, Hamilton, has since retaliated on social media. 

Hamilton and Alonso have been driving against one another for a number of years and even drove for McLaren together in 2007, where they apparently did not see eye to eye.

A dramatic moment for the McLaren team in 2007 was when Alonso seemed to stop Hamilton going into the pit lane by blocking him during the Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying session. As Hamilton was not able to pit for fresh tyres, Alonso claimed pole position with Hamilton taking second. 

Hamilton and Alonso's relationship has been rocky since then and fans saw this recently at the Belgian Grand Prix this year where they had a collision.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alonso took to his social media after making the comments about Verstappen and Hamilton's wins, obviously trying to rectify any misunderstandings. He said:

"And again… Please, all the titles are amazing, well deserved and inspiring. Incomparable to each other and let’s enjoy champions and legends of our current time. Tired of the continuous search for headlines. Let's enjoy them."

Hamilton decided to fire back at Alonso whilst also putting an end to the drama with a simple photo and a caption of just the thumbs up emoji. The choice of photo, however, is hilarious. 

Hamilton chose a photo of the podium at the 2007 United States Grand Prix where Hamilton won the race with Alonso in second. 

The two F1 legends will be racing again later today at the Mexican Grand Prix, where Hamilton will be starting from third place on the grid, and Alonso from ninth.

M324939 (1)
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Fires Back At Fernando Alonso With Hilarious Tweet

By Lydia Mee
M343189
News

F1 News: Mercedes Could Take First Victory At Mexico GP According To Team Chief

By Alex Harrington
SI202210280980_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Christian Horner Reflects On Mexican Grand Prix Qualifying - "Sets Us Up For A Thrilling Race"

By Lydia Mee
M343553
News

F1 News: George Russell Reacts To His Surprise Performance At Mexican GP Qualifying

By Alex Harrington
Lando Norris
News

F1 News: Lando Norris Calls For Action Over Unruly Fans At Mexican Grand Prix

By Lydia Mee
SI202210290811_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen refuses Sky Sports interviews after Ted Kravitz rant

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
220043-scuderia-ferrari-mexican-gp-2022-saturday
News

F1 News: Charles Leclerc concerned with Ferrari's engine ahead of Mexican GP

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210281169_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Sergio Perez was "pretty much blind through qualifying" in Mexico

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang