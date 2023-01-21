Skip to main content

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Is "Not Looking Forward To Another Year" After 2022 Disaster

Lewis Hamilton worries about 2023 after a worrying 2022 F1 season.

It was a fitting end to a difficult season for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes as the 7-time champion's final race of the year was an underwhelming ending to an underwhelming season. 

After a strong showing for the Silver Arrows in Brazil, the team struggled to keep pace with Red Bull in Yas Marina. The W13 car had been consistently inconsistent throughout the season, often fluctuating from its ideal operating window, particularly in qualifying sessions.



Despite the poor finish to the season, Hamilton remains optimistic about the future. Speaking to the media, the driver reflected on a poor 2022:

"Ultimately, I think we started with a car that we didn't want, and we finished with a car that we didn't want, but we were basically stuck with it.

"We kept trundling away, kept working away at improving it, but I think the fundamental issue still been there until the end, as you saw this weekend."

Hamilton acknowledged that the struggles of this season can serve as a learning experience for the team: 

"It's been more of a team building exercise this year, and I'm very, very proud of everybody." He added, "Whilst we're not celebrating a World Championship, we'll be celebrating them still for their hard work and efforts."

Hamilton also expressed his hope that the challenges faced this year will provide the team with the tools and strength to fight for many more championships in the future. 

"I think right now I just, I'm not looking forward to another year or anything like that," he said.

"I'm looking forward to putting my energy now into my family."

Mercedes may not have fought for the Championship this year, but the team will work diligently to recover lost ground.


