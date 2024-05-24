F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reveals Bad News for Monaco Grand Prix Success
Lewis Hamilton has admitted to concerning insights about his and Mercedes' chances at the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix. The former world champion lamented the current form and capabilities of his car, particularly on the slow and twisty streets of Monaco, which do not favor his W15 machinery which is more at home on tracks with faster corners.
As Formula 1 heads to the glamorous streets of Monaco, the 7-time champion has cast a realistic, yet somewhat somber reflection on his chances at a circuit where he has previously seen significant success. Unlike his triumphant runs in the past, Hamilton is grappling with a car that, by his own admission, struggles in environments where mechanical grip is paramount.
The complications stem from a Mercedes car that prefers faster circuits — a characteristic unfortunately not aligned with the demands of Monaco's notoriously slow and tortuous layout. The British driver expressed his concern clearly:
"It mostly only likes the high speed at the moment," he said, as quoted by ESPN. Adding to the mechanical grievances, Hamilton pointed continued: "The slower you go the less the car wants to turn."
With Ferrari in the Briton's near future, questions regarding how his Italian is going are rife.
"I think learning Italian's going to be the hardest, probably," he joked. "But at the moment getting to the podium probably is the less likely one."
The importance of pole position in Monaco, where overtaking is notoriously difficult due to the narrow streets, adds an extra layer of challenge. Historically, the race has been won or lost in Saturday's qualifying, leaving little room for error. Hamilton's reflections are backed up by a sobering performance this season, with his best finish being sixth place in the first seven races.
Mercedes’ broader struggles to keep pace with the dominant Red Bulls have been a recurring theme this season. The gap in performance has pushed Hamilton and his team to think critically about technical adjustments and strategy changes necessary to compete more effectively.
Yet, despite these setbacks, Hamilton finds a unique solace in racing at such a historic location. Reflecting on the Monaco circuit, he said:
"When you're going through the tunnel you know that Ayrton [Senna], [Alain] Prost and all the greats before you got to drive through there." This historical awareness is a source of inspiration and motivation for him. "At the other circuits you're driving on there and you're the one that in 10, 20 years time someone will be saying that we were driving on it."