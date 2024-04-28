F1 Rumor: Lawrence Stroll Wants to Sell 25% of Aston Martin as Value Skyrockets
In 2018 billionaire Lawrence Stroll purchased the struggling Force India team, and in the following six years turned it into a much more valuable entity, now known as Aston Martin. Recent reports now indicate that Stroll is considering offloading another 25% of his shares amid the sport’s soaring popularity.
The Canadian billionaire and business mogul, is reportedly looking to reduce his stake in Aston Martin Racing. Stroll, who rescued the team from financial turmoil in 2018, has seen the value of the team skyrocket, with current estimates placing it at around $1.3 billion, according to Motorsport.com.
The journey began when Stroll led a consortium to acquire the assets of Force India, a team that was on the brink of collapse under Vijay Mallya's stint due to severe financial distress. Renamed Aston Martin, the team not only survived but began to thrive under Stroll's leadership. Since the acquisition, Stroll has strategically sold portions of his share, including a recent sale to Arctos Partners, an influential investment fund known for its interests in sports franchises.
Aston Martin's surge in valuation can be attributed to several factors, not least the global increase in Formula 1's popularity, driven by strategic marketing and more competitive racing seasons under the control of Liberty Media. Bloomberg has sourced information suggesting that Stroll is contemplating the sale of an additional 25% of his shares, looking to capitalize on this heightened interest.
While the exact motivations behind Stroll's purported intention to sell remain undisclosed, financial analysts speculate that liquidating a portion of his stake at a time when the team's value is peaking would be a prudent move. Despite the potential sale, Stroll is expected to remain a pivotal figure within the team. His continued influence would ensure that the strategic direction of Aston Martin aligns with his vision for building a championship-contending team, while also retaining his son as one of two drivers.
Potential buyers are lining up, with Arctos Partners already reportedly showing a propensity to increase their investment in the team.
Despite these swirling rumors, official confirmation from Aston Martin has yet to be made public.