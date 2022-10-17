Skip to main content
F1 News: Mark Webber names the American talent set to join F1

F1 News: Mark Webber names the American talent set to join F1

Mark Webber gives his verdict.

Mark Webber gives his verdict.

Logan Sargeant and Mick Schumacher are the two favourites to race for Williams next season, although the two drivers are in very different positions. 

Schumacher is currently waiting for a contract extension from Haas, but given the recent comments from team owner Gene, it seems logical the 23-year-old will evaluate the options elsewhere. 

Sargeant is competing in his first season of Formula 2, currently an impressive third in the standings, with just the final round of the season ahead in Abu Dhabi. 

Mark Webber - the mastermind behind Piastri's McLaren move - told Channel 4 who he thinks is the favourite to join Williams in 2023, as quoted by GPblog:

"I think Logan Sargeant. He's in Formula 2 this year... In general, I think he's the favourite. 

logan sargeantt

"[He's] American, Liberty [Media, owners of F1] - they are pretty keen on him.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"But then there's some Super License challenges around him in terms of points, championship positions."

This insight from Webber explains why Williams has been reluctant to make any decisions on their lineup for next season. 

The Grove-based team is likely waiting for the final round of Formula 2 in Abu Dhabi to determine whether Logan Sargeant can secure the necessary Super Licence points to race in F1.

Sargeant needs to finish 5th or above in the Formula 2 standings. Going into the final weekend of the season, the American driver is third - but there are seven drivers within 25 points of him. 

ALEX ALBOON

With Formula 2 race weekends consisting of Sprint and Feature races, there is still a chance that Sargeant will fall short of this minimum requirement. 

In this event - with De Vries now committed to Alpha Tauri - Mick Schumacher seems the most likely option to race for Williams alongside Alex Albon.  

Considering all the above, it seems plausible that both teams could wait until the end of the season before making a final determination for 2023. 

SI202106270713_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Mark Webber names the American talent set to join F1

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202204240437_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

F1 News: McLaren CEO tells FIA that Red Bull budget cap breach "constitutes cheating"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
mick eyes
News

F1 News: Haas gives Mick Schumacher final ultimatum

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M328879 (1)
News

F1 News: Mercedes not "100% confident" in 2023 success

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202209110401_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: De Vries warned that he must be "competitive from the first race" in 2023

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
msc477
News

F1 Analysis: Mick Schumacher's F1 lifelines

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
nico huulkenberg
News

F1 News: Hulkenberg reportedly closer to 2023 Haas deal

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Oscar Piastri in Melbourne (1)
News

F1 News: Andreas Seidl pushed for Piastri McLaren deal

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang