F1 News: Max Verstappen Refuses To Follow Red Bull Team Orders At Brazil GP

Drama behind-the-scenes at Red Bull.

Max Verstappen refused to follow team orders at the Brazilian Grand Prix today when told to let Sergio Perez past in order to help him in the driver's championship.

Verstappen took the win for the 2022 driver's championship at the Japanese Grand Prix but his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, is still in the battle for second against Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. 

Red Bull instructed Perez to let Verstappen past towards the end of the race as he had a quicker pace to try and take some points away from Fernando Alonso and Leclerc but was told to give the place back by the end of the race to give Perez more points in the championship.

However, we heard on the radio Verstappen being told on the last lap to give the place back and him refusing. Verstappen's race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase said:

"Max, let Checo through please."

After Verstappen did not do this, Lambiase said:

"Max what happened?"

To which Verstappen responded:

"I told you already last time. You guys, don't ask that again to me. Are we clear about that?! I gave my reasons and I stand by it."

Although Verstappen's reasons are not known, Verstappen does not gain anything from that move apart from points, which he doesn't need having already won the championship. 

We heard Perez asking to be given Verstappen's place during the sprint race yesterday in order to gain points but this did not happen either, so we are sure heated discussions will be happening behind closed doors after this today.

