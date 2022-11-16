Skip to main content

F1 News: Max Verstappen's Mother Throws Hate At Sergio Perez After Brazil GP Fight

The Verstappen family is getting involved now, but is it warranted?

The drama at the Brazilian Grand Prix has started a wave of hate aimed at Max Verstappen after he wouldn't let teamate Sergio Perez pass him. Now, his own mother has come taken to Instagram to launch hate at Perez.

Sophie Kumpen, Max Verstappen's mother, opened Instagram and decided it was a good idea to spread rumours and hate about her son's Red Bull teammate.

"And then in the evening cheating on his wife," she commented on a post about Perez, obviously referring to the party Perez attended after the race on a boat with multiple women. He later apologised for this, referring to it as a "bad party". 

The comment was quickly deleted, but screenshots of the post were quickly spread around social media.

"Still can’t believe that Max Verstappen's own mother posted this. So low, My god what a terrible family all of them," one Twitter user said. 

Another added: "Max Verstappen's mother ladies and gentlemen," alongside a screenshot of the comment. 

Kumpen has had huge success in motorsport just like Max, winning the Andrea Margutti Trophy in Karting’s Formula A in 1995. This hunger for victory has been transferred to Verstappen, and with the 2022 season about to come to an end, it won't be long until he sets his sights on a championship win in 2023.

Red Bull chief Christian Horner had this to say after the Brazilian GP:

“We discuss these things internally,” he said.

"The drivers have obviously spoken about it as well. They are very, very clear. For us, Checo is now tied on points with Charles; Ferrari didn’t switch their cars round.

"And we go into Abu Dhabi, as a team, to do the very best that we can for Checo to achieve that second place, and Max will fully support that."

He continued:

“The drivers have discussed it and shaken hands, and we’re absolutely focused on that next race.

“Checo has done a phenomenal job all year, and he deserves that second place and I think that as a team we will do our very best to support that, to achieve that in Abu Dhabi.”

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will certainly be an interesting one to watch as we see how the Red Bull drivers conduct themselves. Fans will also be rooting for Mercedes as they strive for another 1-2 victory. 

