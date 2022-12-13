Mercedes have taken to their social media to poke fun at all of team principal movements within the F1 world that are being announced at the moment.

Just after the 2022 season came to an end at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix it was revealed that Mattia Binotto will be stepping away from his role as Ferrari team principal on the 31st December after working with the team since the 90s. Since then, there has been a huge amount of speculation over who will be taking his place.

It was confirmed yesterday that Frederic Vasseur will be moving to Ferrari to take Binotto's place. That then raised the question of who would take Vassuer's spot at Alfa Romeo where he has been team principal since 2019.

Since the news of Vasseur was confirmed, it seems to have opened the flood gates for all of the other team principal movement announcements. We have now found out that Andreas Seidl will be taking Vasseur's place at Alfa Romeo and Andrea Stella will be taking Seidl's place at McLaren. Stella has been with McLaren for a number of years as executive director and will be stepping up to the team principal role immediately.

On top of this, Jost Capito is stepping down as team principal for Williams after being with the team for two years. However, Capito's replacement has not been confirmed yet.

With all of this going on, Mercedes decided to poke fun at the multiple announcements and took to their social media to reveal that team principal Toto Wolff is not moving anywhere. They wrote:

"BREAKING: We’ve got nothing to announce, so here’s a photo of the Boss."

Fans quickly commented with their relief that Wolff is not going anywhere and joked that they panicked when they first saw the post.