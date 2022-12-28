"Which will not make it easier for Ferrari under new management."

Mercedes had a difficult year during the 2022 season and are now looking ahead to the 2023 season with determination and hope. After struggling with numerous issues with their W13 car, including porpoising problems that left Lewis Hamilton with back injuries, the team is ready to bounce back and challenge Red Bull for the championship titles.

According to former Mercedes team boss Norbert Haug, the team will come back strong in 2023 and will be ready to take on the competition from the get-go. Haug believes that Mercedes will have a much better start to the 2023 season than they did in 2022, which won't make things any easier for Ferrari and their new team principal, Frederic Vasseur.

Despite the challenges they faced this year, Mercedes was able to make significant improvements towards the end of the season. This was most evident in George Russell's first career win at the Brazilian Grand Prix, which was a major milestone for the young driver.

Haug, who led Mercedes-Benz Motorsport for over 23 years, knows firsthand the hard work and dedication it takes to succeed in the competitive world of Formula One. He believes that the difficulties the team has faced this year will only serve to motivate them to improve and come back even stronger in 2023.

According to F1FAll.com, Haug spoke to RND and explained: