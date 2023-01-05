"Well suited to be a new team for Formula One."

Andretti Autosport have made the announcement today that they have joined forces with General Motors and Cadillac in order to push their goal of joining the F1 grid forward.

This comes after the F1 and FIA expressed their interest in bringing an eleventh team to the sport. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has also posted to social media that they are going through further discussions with Andretti.

Andretti CEO, Michael Andretti, has released a statement following the partnership announcement. He said:

“We are continuing to grow Andretti Global and its family of racing teams and always have our eyes on what’s next. I feel that we are well suited to be a new team for Formula One and can bring value to the series and our partners, and excitement for the fans. "I’m proud to have GM and Cadillac alongside us as we pursue this goal. GM and Andretti share a legacy born out of the love of racing. We now have the opportunity to combine our motorsport passions and dedication to innovation to build a true American F1 bid. “Together, we will continue to follow procedures and steps put forth by the FIA during the evaluation process. In the meantime, we continue to optimistically prepare should we be fortunate enough to have Andretti Cadillac formally approved as a Formula One contender.”

General Motors President Mark Reuss, has also commented on the new partnership that they are all hopeful will bring them into the Formula 1. Reuss explained:

“General Motors is honored to team with Andretti Global on this historic moment in racing. We have a long, rich history in motorsports and engineering innovation, and we are thrilled with the prospect of pairing with Andretti Global to form an American F1 team that will help spur even more global interest in the series and the sport. “Cadillac and F1 both have growing global appeal. Our brand has a motorsports pedigree that’s more than a century in the making, and we would be proud to have the opportunity to bring our distinct American innovation and design to F1.”

The sport is continuing to gain traction in the US since the release of Netflix's Drive To Survive and having an all-American team on the grid would help bring in more American fans to the sport.