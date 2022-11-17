Skip to main content
F1 News: Mick Schumacher will leave Haas at the end of 2022

Mick Schumacher will not continue with Haas.

Mick Schumacher's fate with Haas is sealed, with the 23-year-old unable to secure a contract extension with the team.

Mick Schumacher's position has been under scrutiny for several months, with Guenther Steiner outlining Haas's expectations for the youngster ahead of the summer break.

The American team has decided against offering a new contract, instead likely to sign the highly experienced Nico Hulkenberg for 2023.

Haas released the following statement about Schumacher's departure, in which Guenther Steiner said the following:

"I would like to thank Mick Schumacher for his contribution to the team over the past couple of years.

"Mick's pedigree in the junior categories was well known, and he has continued to grow and develop as a driver in his time with Haas F1 Team.

"Culminating in his first Formula 1 points-scoring successes earlier this season.

"Whilst choosing to go in separate directions for the future, the entire team wishes Mick well for the next steps in his career path and beyond."

The uncertainty surrounding Mick Schumacher's future has existed for some time, with Haas expressing their uncertainties about offering a new contract.

Despite showing signs of improvement, Schumacher's poor start to the season and subsequent failure to recover lost points has been his downfall.

This is not to say that Haas's reliability and operational errors have been an area of weakness in 2022 and cost the team vital points.

Still, the team seems committed to acquiring the ever-reliable Nico Hulkenberg's services for next year. 

Schumacher will likely look for a reserve driver role elsewhere, perhaps joining the Mercedes roster and assisting with the Silver Arrows' development and simulator work. 

In any case, Mick Schumacher's time with Haas concludes this season.

