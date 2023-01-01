F1 News: Mick Schumacher is entrusted with helping 2023 development, says Mercedes

Mercedes expect Mick Schumacher to perform well in his role as reserve driver in 2023, as the team looks to make significant gains over the winter break.

Mick Schumacher has been praised at length by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, who expressed his interest in signing the 23-year-old as a reserve driver in the final weeks of the 2022 campaign.

The departures of Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries left the German squad with a vacancy in the reserve driver role, which Schumacher has taken the opportunity to occupy.

Having spent two years in F1 with Haas, the youngster has accumulated valuable experience to enhance his performance and overall utility in this new role.

Mercedes will be eager to put the difficulties of the W13 firmly in the past and utilise the talents across their driver roster to reassert themselves as Championship contenders.

Toto Wolff has spoken about Schumacher's strengths and how they will assist him in his role as reserve driver:

"Mick is a talented young driver, and we're delighted to have him join the team.

"He is a hard worker, has a calm and methodical approach and is still hungry to learn and improve as a driver.

"These are all important qualities, and we're excited for him to help us develop the W14.

"We also know that with two years of experience racing in Formula 1 under his belt, we will be ready to step into the car at short notice to replace either Lewis or George, should that need arise."

Mercedes is expected to commit to its aggressive sidepod design from the 2022 campaign, so next year will prove a test of this radical design's true potential.

The porpoising issue seems to have largely been addressed, which provides hope for the German squad and their chances of having a smoother development path.

Whilst it will be difficult to gauge Schumacher's effectiveness from the outside, the former Ferrari academy driver has an opportunity to impress Mercedes next season.