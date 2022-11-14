F1 News: Nico Hulkenberg expected to join Haas in 2023

Nico Hulkenberg is expected to sign a contract to join Haas F1 Team in 2023, taking Mick Schumacher's place in the American squad.

Guenther Steiner revealed ahead of the Brazilian GP that a driver announcement could be expected before the Abu Dhabi GP, though he refused to make any guarantees.

According to BILD, however, the Haas team principal has confirmed there will be official news this Wednesday.

Nico Hulkenberg has reportedly been chosen to join Haas in 2023.

The Haas team principal has explained that a decision has been taken:

"We just have to clarify the details of how we're going to do what we're going to do."

Whilst this quote is far from confirmation, Steiner's refusal to confirm a relatively simple extension for Mick Schumacher speaks volumes.

Nico Hulkenberg has completed several successful campaigns in F1's midfield throughout his career, showing good pace with the likes of Force India (2014-16) and Renault (2017-19).

Hulkenberg is often criticised for his failure to score a podium, but this will be largely irrelevant for Haas, who wants a driver that can score consistent points for the team.

Hulkenberg has outscored and matched the likes of Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez in the same machinery, so he is undoubtedly proven in the midfield.

There is some doubt whether spending two years out of a full-time drive will impact his performance, but his 'substitute' appearances for Racing Point and Aston Martin suggest otherwise.

Still, Haas can expect plenty of backlash for their decision to drop Mick Schumacher from the team's lineup.

Schumacher has shown considerable improvement throughout the season, closing the initial gap to performance from Kevin Magnussen significantly.

Haas might have avoided this criticism with a swift announcement earlier in the season.

Quite the opposite has happened, with their indecision only intensifying scrutiny on the team's driver lineup.

Schumacher has driven reasonably this season, though it would be inaccurate to suggest that his performances were spectacular enough to guarantee an extension.

Regardless, there is no disputing the 23-year-old's upward trajectory since the summer break, roughly when Haas made clear his continuation with the team was not guaranteed

Despite this, it seems Hulkenberg's record of ultra-consistency and dependable points has left a lasting impression on Haas.

Ultimately, Haas will benefit as a team from Hulkenberg's experience, but they have (not for the first time) drawn out a driver saga for far longer than necessary.

With the expected announcement only days away, the 2023 F1 grid is close to completion.