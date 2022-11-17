Skip to main content
F1 News: Nico Hulkenberg joins Haas F1 Team

F1 News: Nico Hulkenberg joins Haas F1 Team

Nico Hulkenberg will join Kevin Magnussen at Haas.

Nico Hulkenberg will join Kevin Magnussen at Haas.

Haas F1 Team has confirmed that Nico Hulkenberg will join the team next season, following months of rumours and speculation. 

The 35-year-old will arrive at Haas for the 2023 season, racing alongside Kevin Magnussen to complete an experienced driver lineup at the American squad. 

Hulkenberg has put together a series of strong campaigns throughout his career, often achieving the unofficial 'best of the rest' crown at Renault and Force India. 

Having outscored the likes of Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz in the same machinery, Nico Hulkenberg is likely to prove a strong addition to Haas moving forward.

His substitute appearances for Racing Point in 2020 served as reminders of Hulkenberg's calibre, and he will be eager to prove that he is still deserving of a grid slot when next season begins.

nico huuuulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg's statement:

"I’m very happy to move into a full-time race seat with Haas F1 Team in 2023. I feel like I never really left Formula 1

"I’m excited to have the opportunity to do what I love the most again and want to thank Gene Haas and Günther Steiner for their trust.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We have work ahead of us to be able to compete with all the other teams in the midfield, and I cannot wait to join that battle again."

Guenther Steiner's statement:

"I’m naturally very pleased to be welcoming Nico Hülkenberg back to a full-time racing role in Formula 1.

"The experience and knowledge base Nico brings to the team is clear to see – with nearly 200 career starts in Formula 1 – and a reputation as being a great qualifier and a solid, reliable racer. 

hulk hulkenberg

"These are attributes, which, when you pair them together with Kevin Magnussen’s experience, gives us a very credible and well-seasoned driver line-up which we believe will help push the team onwards up the grid."

Haas kicked off this year's transfer market mayhem in pre-season, replacing Nikita Mazepin with Kevin Magnussen ahead of the first round in Bahrain. 

This ultimately proved an inspired decision, as Magnussen went on to secure a series of crucial points finishes when the VF-22 was most competitive.

With the 2023 season approaching, Haas F1 Team has secured two drivers who have established themselves as dependable, consistent drivers in the midfield. 

Hulkenberg and Magnussen share a track record of bringing home important points in midfield teams, so next year will present a new opportunity for both drivers.

nico huulkenberg
News

F1 News: Nico Hulkenberg joins Haas F1 Team

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
mick garagee
News

F1 News: Mick Schumacher will leave Haas at the end of 2022

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
mclaren livery
News

F1 News: McLaren Comes Under Fire Ahead Of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

By Lydia Mee
M343560
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Willing To Sacrifice Record For Mercedes Team At Abu Dhabi GP

By Lydia Mee
vettel seb
News

F1 News: Aston Martin won't have any number one driver in 2023

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202205290598_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

F1 News: Former F1 Driver Questions Max Verstappen's Future

By Lydia Mee
SI202211121061
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen's Mother Throws Hate At Sergio Perez After Brazil GP Fight

By Alex Harrington
mclaren front wing
News

F1 News: McLaren unveils special livery ahead of Abu Dhabi GP

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang