F1 News: Nico Hulkenberg joins Haas F1 Team

Haas F1 Team has confirmed that Nico Hulkenberg will join the team next season, following months of rumours and speculation.

The 35-year-old will arrive at Haas for the 2023 season, racing alongside Kevin Magnussen to complete an experienced driver lineup at the American squad.

Hulkenberg has put together a series of strong campaigns throughout his career, often achieving the unofficial 'best of the rest' crown at Renault and Force India.

Having outscored the likes of Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz in the same machinery, Nico Hulkenberg is likely to prove a strong addition to Haas moving forward.

His substitute appearances for Racing Point in 2020 served as reminders of Hulkenberg's calibre, and he will be eager to prove that he is still deserving of a grid slot when next season begins.

Nico Hulkenberg's statement:

"I’m very happy to move into a full-time race seat with Haas F1 Team in 2023. I feel like I never really left Formula 1

"I’m excited to have the opportunity to do what I love the most again and want to thank Gene Haas and Günther Steiner for their trust.

"We have work ahead of us to be able to compete with all the other teams in the midfield, and I cannot wait to join that battle again."

Guenther Steiner's statement:

"I’m naturally very pleased to be welcoming Nico Hülkenberg back to a full-time racing role in Formula 1.

"The experience and knowledge base Nico brings to the team is clear to see – with nearly 200 career starts in Formula 1 – and a reputation as being a great qualifier and a solid, reliable racer.

"These are attributes, which, when you pair them together with Kevin Magnussen’s experience, gives us a very credible and well-seasoned driver line-up which we believe will help push the team onwards up the grid."

Haas kicked off this year's transfer market mayhem in pre-season, replacing Nikita Mazepin with Kevin Magnussen ahead of the first round in Bahrain.

This ultimately proved an inspired decision, as Magnussen went on to secure a series of crucial points finishes when the VF-22 was most competitive.

With the 2023 season approaching, Haas F1 Team has secured two drivers who have established themselves as dependable, consistent drivers in the midfield.

Hulkenberg and Magnussen share a track record of bringing home important points in midfield teams, so next year will present a new opportunity for both drivers.