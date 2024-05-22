F1 News: Nico Hulkenberg Open To Teammate Reunion At Audi
After the announcement of Nico Hulkenberg signing with Sauber/Audi in 2025 and the ongoing rumors linking Carlos Sainz to the team, fans could see a reunion of the two drivers.
Hulkenberg's confirmation of his switch from Haas to Sauber next year, aligning with Audi's takeover in 2026, marks a significant move in the 2024 driver market. On top of this, the next move for Ferrari's Sainz is considered crucial for other driver movements. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton will replace the Spanish driver at the Maranello-based squad in 2025. Sainz has been linked to multiple teams including Mercedes, Red Bull, and Audi.
During an interview with DAZN, as quoted by GP Blog, Hulkenberg spoke about the possibility of reuniting with Sainz at Sauber after their time as teammates at Renault in 2018. He explained:
"Since my return, I am in a place that makes me happy. Mentally I feel good, I feel young again, motivated, very prepared for the track.
"I appreciate Carlos immensely, he is an incredible driver. We were already teammates at Renault in 2018 and I enjoyed sharing a team with him. As a driver, you want to be able to choose your best option on a sporting level. Personally, I would love it."
With Audi stepping onto the F1 scene as a constructor by 2026, their collaboration with Sauber could well accelerate their impact. It has not yet been confirmed who will be driving alongside the German driver in 2025. Although the favorite is still widely considered to be Sainz, the team has also confirmed they are holding conversations with current drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, both of which have contracts expiring at the end of the current season.
Alessandro Alunni Bravi, the managing director of Sauber Group, recently commented:
“We are speaking with [Sainz] and other drivers. Also, with our current drivers. But this is why we have no rush, because now we secured one of the two seats. Now we can have more time. The decision is not an easy one. Because, of course, we have two good drivers that have been with us for three years, that are performing well.
“There is Carlos, there are other drivers, and we need to understand – because here we are taking a decision that is not just impacting 2025 but also the future of the Audi works team."