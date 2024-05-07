F1 News: Audi Delivers Blow To Sauber Drivers - 'We Are Speaking With Others'
Audi, through its Sauber partnership, has clarified its intentions regarding Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz and their current driver line-up of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.
As the Formula 1 Silly Season accelerates, Audi's upcoming factory team, operating under the Sauber banner until 2026, has set its sights on a strong recruitment approach, earmarked by high interest in Carlos Sainz. With the 2026 season on the horizon, when Sauber officially transforms into the Audi factory team, the importance of securing top-tier driving talent has become paramount.
Sauber's proactive maneuvering in the driver market has been marked by the recent signing of Nico Hülkenberg on a multi-year contract beginning in 2025. This early decision signifies Sauber’s intent to stabilize their lineup well ahead of the Audi transition. However, it's their pursuit of Carlos Sainz that has sparked considerable interest and speculation within the F1 community.
Currently, Sainz's contract with Ferrari is set to conclude at the end of the 2024 season as he is set to be replaced by seven-time champion Lewis Hamiton, positioning him as one of the most coveted free agents in the sport.
Alessandro Alunni Bravi, the managing director of Sauber Group, has openly acknowledged the team's interest in Sainz, emphasizing his market value and broad appeal whilst in conversation with Motorsport, as quoted by Autosport:
“Everybody knows that there is a top driver that is available in the market, it's Carlos Sainz. I think that everybody, you know, would like to have Carlos on board.
“He is one of the best drivers. He shows [himself] to be extremely mature, a good driver to develop the car, to drive the team for the development, but at the same time very consistent, very strong both in qualifying and race. And I think that Ferrari has one of the best pair of drivers.
“But we know also that the drivers market is not depending just by ourself. It is depending on different factors. And there are many teams that are discussing with drivers. And I think that there are several options for our team.
“And we will evaluate, but now that we announced Nico there is no rush to make this choice. We are still at the very beginning.”
The interest in Sainz isn't just a matter of performance but also strategic compatibility. As Bravi outlined:
“We are speaking with [Sainz] and other drivers. Also, with our current drivers.
“But this is why we have no rush, because now we secured one of the two seats. Now we can have more time. The decision is not an easy one. Because, of course, we have two good drivers that have been with us for three years, that are performing well.
“There is Carlos, there are other drivers, and we need to understand – because here we are taking a decision that is not just impacting 2025 but also the future of the Audi works team.
“So, I would say the duration of the contract, what could be the combination... the driver line-up is important. It is not just the decision of a single driver. And all the options are on the table, starting from our current two drivers and find [the one] that could fit into the overall project.”