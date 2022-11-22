F1 News: Nico Hulkenberg reveals "negative" atmosphere in final days with Renault

Nico Hulkenberg is grateful for his two-year absence from F1, explaining the negative environment at Renault in his final year with them.

Hulkenberg was an integral part of Renault's resurgence in the hybrid era, securing the majority of the French team's points in 2017 and 2018.

The 'Hulk' comfortably outperformed Jolyon Palmer in the same machinery before maintaining an edge over Carlos Sainz when the Spaniard raced alongside him.

Despite his significant contributions, Hulkenberg found himself out of F1 at the end of 2019 after Renault announced the arrival of Esteban Ocon for the 2020 season.

Hulkenberg spent the next few seasons as a reserve driver, with his P3 qualifying at Silverstone for Racing Point among his most memorable moments in the sport.

In an interview with AMuS, Hulkenberg revealed that spending time away from F1 was ultimately beneficial:

"It was intended to a certain extent. The head was empty, the mood in the team was quite negative from mid-2019.

"I wasn't that happy mentally. I knew I needed a little distance. The normal winter break of two or three months sounds like a lot, but it's not.

"This gave me the opportunity to step away completely.

"That gave me time to reflect and digest some things. The perspective changes and that has done me a lot of good."

Hulkenberg established himself as one of F1's best midfield drivers from 2012-2019, so Haas will be relying on the 35-year-old to deliver results next season.

Haas's financial situation is perhaps the healthiest it's ever been, with the American team securing MoneyGram as a title sponsor on a multi-year deal.

Other such agreements will give Haas the opportunity to spend at the limit of the budget cap and have a greater capacity for development in the future.

There has been plenty of criticism directed at Hulkenberg, but the German driver can silence most of these doubts by delivering strong results next season.