F1 News: Pierre Gasly dismisses talk of Ocon tension - "It makes me laugh"

Pierre Gasly has brushed aside suggestions that his relationship with Esteban Ocon will be a problem next year as he joins Alpine.

Gasly's move to Alpine has been widely celebrated as a positive development for the Frenchman, whose prospects within the Red Bull setup were increasingly limited.

The 26-year-old arrives at the Enstone squad after the team achieved an impressive 4th place in the standings, establishing themselves as the unofficial 'best of the rest'.

Whilst every driver in Formula 1 aspires to fight at the front, Gasly will be aware that Alpine's pace last season gives them the platform to make substantial progress.

As engine manufacturers, the French team is arguably the most likely to disrupt the top teams and break free from the shackles of the midfield.

Gasly is well aware of this and, therefore, uninterested in letting previous feuds with Esteban Ocon negatively impact his success and harmony at Alpine.

Speaking to Channel 4, as quoted by motorsportweek, Gasly brushed aside any concerns about his relationship with Ocon teammate ahead of 2023:

"I know they like to sell this story. For me, it's no secret that we've had our ups and downs in our relationship.

"But he's the guy I've known the longest [in Formula 1]...

"At the end of the day, it kind of makes me laugh because the media is really focusing on this story and trying to push it.

"Just look down the pit lane. You have rivalries inside every team...

"It's not new to anyone that you have a rivalry inside a team, but you've both got to be mature enough and smart enough to push the team forward."

Gasly's analysis is mature and grounded in reality, with the Frenchman aware that trivial disputes should have no bearing on his professional performance.

Alpine has agreed to multi-million contracts with both drivers, so they will be uninterested in petty rivalries impacting the team.

With that said, Gasly and Ocon will be equally motivated to establish themselves within the team moving forward.

Both drivers are yet to prove themselves at the front of the field, so next year will serve as a chance to demonstrate they are capable of leading Alpine to the front.