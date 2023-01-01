F1 News: Pierre Gasly speaks about protecting mental health in F1

Pierre Gasly has discussed some of the obstacles AlphaTauri faced last season, explaining the importance of finding a balance when self-evaluating.

The Italian squad failed to produce a car capable of scoring consistent points in the midfield, often unable to compete for the top 10 positions.

Gasly performed at a reasonable level, enjoying a better qualifying and race record than his teammate and securing more points throughout the year.

This is not to say that Tsunoda did not significantly close the gap to the Frenchman, but Gasly can still be pleased with his overall performances.

After consistently fighting at the front of the midfield - even securing a podium - in 2021, it was inevitable that Gasly's results would dip with the AT03 machine.

As quoted by racingnews365, the 26-year-old discussed why he avoids dwelling on the past:

"If you look back over 22 races, you will find points.

"But I've learned, for our own mental health in F1, it's better not to look back at all the missing points. Otherwise, you're getting to depression very fast.

"I think for us, we could have done a better job on some occasions.

"Clearly for us, it's been an extremely difficult year.

"Sometimes mistakes on our side, sometimes unlucky, but it's been a very challenging year."

Gasly raises important points, clearly understanding his own mind and the best ways to balance performance with his overall well-being.

All drivers analyse and dissect their race weekends throughout the year, so it seems reasonable to spend time away and disconnect from the stresses of the paddock.

Daniel Ricciardo has discussed the importance of disconnecting and recharging in 2023, which seems a clear demonstration of Formula 1's stresses and demands.

Several drivers, including Lando Norris, speak more openly about their mental health struggles - certainly a positive development in the sport.

In any case, moving forward, Gasly will no doubt be excited for the next chapter of his career at Alpine.