Skip to main content
F1 News: Pierre Gasly speaks about protecting mental health in F1

F1 News: Pierre Gasly speaks about protecting mental health in F1

Gasly speaks openly about his struggles from last year.

Gasly speaks openly about his struggles from last year.

Pierre Gasly has discussed some of the obstacles AlphaTauri faced last season, explaining the importance of finding a balance when self-evaluating. 

The Italian squad failed to produce a car capable of scoring consistent points in the midfield, often unable to compete for the top 10 positions. 

Gasly performed at a reasonable level, enjoying a better qualifying and race record than his teammate and securing more points throughout the year. 

This is not to say that Tsunoda did not significantly close the gap to the Frenchman, but Gasly can still be pleased with his overall performances.

After consistently fighting at the front of the midfield - even securing a podium - in 2021, it was inevitable that Gasly's results would dip with the AT03 machine. 

As quoted by racingnews365, the 26-year-old discussed why he avoids dwelling on the past:

"If you look back over 22 races, you will find points.

SI202211202826_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
Scroll to Continue

Read More

"But I've learned, for our own mental health in F1, it's better not to look back at all the missing points. Otherwise, you're getting to depression very fast. 

"I think for us, we could have done a better job on some occasions. 

"Clearly for us, it's been an extremely difficult year. 

"Sometimes mistakes on our side, sometimes unlucky, but it's been a very challenging year."

Gasly raises important points, clearly understanding his own mind and the best ways to balance performance with his overall well-being. 

All drivers analyse and dissect their race weekends throughout the year, so it seems reasonable to spend time away and disconnect from the stresses of the paddock. 

Daniel Ricciardo has discussed the importance of disconnecting and recharging in 2023, which seems a clear demonstration of Formula 1's stresses and demands. 

Several drivers, including Lando Norris, speak more openly about their mental health struggles - certainly a positive development in the sport. 

In any case, moving forward, Gasly will no doubt be excited for the next chapter of his career at Alpine. 

SI202211202830_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

F1 News: Pierre Gasly speaks about protecting mental health in F1

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
mick spain haas
News

F1 News: Mick Schumacher is entrusted with helping 2023 development, says Mercedes

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI201902140270_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Formula 1 receives influx of interest from several big manufacturers

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202204220531_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: McLaren downplay chances of challenging top 3 next season

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202204220564_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

Max Verstappen News: Red Bull Driver Feels Sorry For Lewis Hamilton For Losing 2021 Championship

By Alex Harrington
norris and mclaren
News

F1 News: McLaren CEO provides critical wind tunnel update

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210220033_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Andretti taking positive steps to become 11th team in Formula 1

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M339925 (1)
News

F1 News: Mercedes make crucial development breakthrough for 2023 season

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang