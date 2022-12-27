Former F1 driver and uncle to Mick Schumacher, Ralf Schumacher, has commented on Mick's future with Mercedes where he will be a reserve driver in 2023 and that he sees an opportunity with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton's contract coming to an end.

Ralf explained during an interview with Sport1.de how big an opportunity this is for Mick. He said:

''It's a great opportunity for Mick. He can look over the shoulder of a top team at work and learn a lot.'

Mick lost his seat with Haas at the end of the 2022 season and it soon became apparent he was not going to keep a permanent seat on the grid for next year. It was then revealed that he had signed with Mercedes as a reserve driver.

Ralf continued and alluded that Mick may have an opportunity come up to replace Hamilton as he is now one of the oldest driver's on the grid:

''We've had this situation more often in the last three years. Although Lewis Hamilton is still an absolute top driver, he is no longer the youngest. Since the tooth of time gnaws. So you never know.''

There have already been rumours that Mick could join Audi in 2024 as they are keen to bring on a German driver. Ralf added:

''Audi would definitely make sense. For Mick and for Audi. But something could also happen at Mercedes.' ''Let's assume George Russell is faster than Lewis Hamilton again. Will he then continue at all? This will be exciting. But Lewis has so much credit with Mercedes that he decides it himself. In any case, the money will not play a role for him. He has more than enough of that. The decisive factor will be who suits the new car better."

Ralf will obviously be fighting in Mick's corner so it will be interesting to see how this plays out. Hamilton has already been quite vocal that he wants to extend his contract with the team which is currently due to expire at the end of the 2023 season.