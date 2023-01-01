F1 News: Rosberg ranks George Russell as the second-best driver of 2022

Nico Rosberg has discussed the best-performing drivers from the 2022 F1 season, ultimately providing his top 6 ranking of last year.

Perhaps the most notable aspect of Rosberg's analysis was his appraisal of George Russell, who he placed as the second-best driver from last season.

This ranking is not without foundation, given Russell's impressive performances against 7-time Champion Lewis Hamilton - who he ultimately outscored.

Hamilton still enjoyed a slightly better qualifying and race head-to-head against his young teammate, but Russell still secured more points and the only win of the season for Mercedes.

Considering the new level of scrutiny and expectation placed upon the 24-year-old, he performed admirably and rose to the challenge.

Rosberg expressed his thoughts on Russell's first campaign with Mercedes in his review of last season:

"It's his first year at Mercedes, an incredibly consistent year with such a difficult car. They got the car so wrong at the beginning of the season.

"They were trying to figure it out doing different set-ups and everything. He was just always there.

"He finished top 5 in almost every race this year. It's incredible. So you've just got to give your respect to that.

"And with Lewis Hamilton as a teammate, to beat him over the course of a whole year. I think George just did a really incredible season, always fast.

"Lewis always has these special days - very often - when he's just untouchable. "And even then, George was always right behind him at the very least - and if not in front of him.

"That's not to say that Lewis didn't do a good season as well.He was much more unlucky and had much more stuff going on - and a far more mixed start to the year."

Rosberg's analysis seems reasonable, with a difficult start to the season hindering Lewis Hamilton's eventual points haul.

The British driver's early-season experiments - combined with other factors - prevented the 7-time Champion from starting the year with consistent results.

Regardless, Russell would deserve immense praise for being within 30 points of Hamilton, so to finish ahead in the overall standings is a truly impressive feat.