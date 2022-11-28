F1 News: Ross Brawn, Fred Vasseur linked to Ferrari team principal role

Reports continue to emerge about the next step at Ferrari, with the future of team principal Mattia Binotto still in question.

Only a few days ago, much of the Italian media suggested that Binotto's position at Ferrari was unsalvagable and that a replacement was already being selected.

This is yet to be confirmed, with no official changes coming from the Maranello squad.

In any case, the difficulties Ferrari faced in 2022 will inevitably generate uncertainty about Binotto's future at Ferrari.

According to the Italian outlet 'La Stampa', Ross Brawn is now a candidate to become the Maranello squad's next team principal.

Ross Brawn has recently stepped back from his role in F1's technical department after spending several seasons working on the 2022 regulations.

Whilst Brawn has not worked in an F1 team since departing from Mercedes in 2013, his name is now circulating as a realistic option for the Italian squad.

Fred Vasseur has also been linked to the team principal role, although at this stage, there is nothing definitive about who will assume leadership at Ferrari.

There can be little doubt of the tension at the Scuderia's upper management, considering the disappointment of the 2022 season.

Ferrari's executive - John Elkann - has declared 2026 as the deadline for the team to achieve championship success, in some ways alleviating the short-term pressure on the team.

That said, even in pre-season, there has been significant talk of Elkann's limited faith in Binotto's leadership qualities.

It remains unclear whether Ferrari's executives are confident that Binotto can lead the team to success, but it seems obvious such uncertainty will only generate further speculation.

Until next season commences in Bahrain - and until Ferrari proves themselves capable of fighting for the title - serious questions will continue to be directed at the Maranello squad.