After much anticipation, Sauber has officially confirmed Audi's entry into the world of Formula 1 in 2026. The German automaker will partner with the Swiss-based team solidifying their plan to enter the sport by joining forces with an existing team, instead of creating a new entry from scratch. This collaboration brings a new level of excitement to the F1 community and fans alike.

One of the most significant aspects of this partnership is that Audi will introduce their own power units to the Sauber team starting in 2026, adding another engine manufacturer to the sport. This will bring more competition and diversity to Formula 1, as teams and manufacturers strive to create the best and most efficient engines to power their cars.

Audi's entrance into F1 is a significant step for the company, and they are well aware of the challenges that lie ahead. The sport is known for its high level of competition and technological advancement, so Audi is taking the necessary steps to ensure they have a respectable start when they enter in 2026. This means they will be spending the next few years preparing their power units to be both reliable and competitive in the sport.

It's important to note that Honda has already demonstrated that it takes time to develop a successful engine in Formula 1. Audi is taking a wise approach by giving themselves several years to prepare for their debut and ensuring that their power units are up to the task.

Sauber, on the other hand, will continue to be responsible for manufacturing and developing the car. This partnership is a clear continuation for the Hinwil-based squad, who will now have the added advantage of Audi's power units and technology.

Overall, this collaboration between Audi and Sauber is a major milestone in the world of Formula 1, and fans can look forward to the debut of this new partnership in 2026. The combination of Audi's technology and Sauber's expertise is sure to bring a new level of excitement and competitiveness to the sport.

Sauber officially confirmed the news today in a statement which read:

"The Sauber Group is pleased to announce that, as per the plans outlined in October last year, Audi acquired a minority stake in the Sauber Group in January 2023. This is an important milestone on the way to Audi’s entry in Formula One, scheduled for 2026, for which the Sauber Group will be the German brand’s strategic partner." Audi officially acquires minority stake in Sauber

Audi released the following statement in the last quarter of 2022: