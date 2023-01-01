F1 News: Valtteri Bottas evaluates potential Audi involvement in Sauber before 2026

Valtteri Bottas is aware of the transitional period Sauber is undergoing as the Swiss team prepares to join forces with Sauber in 2026.

Sauber is currently in something of an awkward position, with Alfa Romeo's involvement in the team set to end after the 2023 season.

This means - as it stands - there is a two-year period (2024-25) before Audi officially takes control of the team when Sauber will have no official title sponsor.

It seems feasible that Sauber's improved financial situation will allow it to compete without depending on external support a two-year window.

Additionally, Audi will reportedly acquire stakes in Sauber Motorsport later this year - an indication of their growing involvement in the team.

Andreas Seidl's new position as Sauber CEO is another example of Audi setting the foundations to hit the ground running in F1.

This is all indicative of how Audi can hasten their control over Sauber's decision-making in Formula 1.

Speaking with gpfans, Valtteri Bottas explained his outlook on the current situation:

"The two seasons that, for now, the team is non-branded, If I was Audi, I'd already try and support somehow. But let's see.

"It's still far away, but it's good and exciting.

"But at the same time, we all want to respect the support of Alfa Romeo and not to think about it too much and talk about it.

"We are still Alfa Romeo F1 team, and we definitely want to finish that journey on a high [in 2023]."

Sauber's transitional period will also impact their driver lineup, with Audi likely to play a role in this area.

There is no guarantee there will be any immediate change in drivers, with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu performing at a solid level in 2022.

Bottas already has a multi-year contract with the team, giving him some security for the time being.

Zhou Guanyu is slightly more vulnerable in his seat, given that his current deal expires at the end of the season.

The Chinese driver impressed the paddock in his rookie season, demonstrating reasonable pace and consistency.