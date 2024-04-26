F1 News: This Is Where Adrian Newey Is Likely Going After Red Bull Exit
Adrian Newey, the revered Formula 1 designer, is rumored to be contemplating a departure from Red Bull Racing. With a contract extending until 2025, the speculation around his next move is rife, with Ferrari being the likely destination.
Over the last 24 hours, rumors of a significant shift by Adrian Newey have surfaced. The designer is reportedly considering his future away from the team. Known for his pivotal role in the team’s recent (and previous) dominance, Newey's potential exit could mark a major shift in the competitive landscape of Formula 1.
Initially brought to light by German publication Auto Motor und Sport and later substantiated by Sky Sports' Craig Slater, these rumors point to internal strains within Red Bull possibly influencing Newey’s thoughts about his career. Although Red Bull has not formally commented on Newey’s status beyond acknowledging his contractual obligations through 2025, the speculation has intensified discussions about his next potential steps.
"There's been speculation that Ferrari were trying to sign him, and also that Aston Martin were hoping to perhaps entice him to to work there. That would certainly be an easier move in logistical terms for Newey because they're based at Silverstone," reported Craig Slater.
Two teams emerge as potential suitors for Newey's expertise should he decide to depart: Aston Martin and Ferrari. Both teams offer distinct advantages and could greatly benefit from his aerodynamic knowledge that he'd bring from his work at Red Bull. Aston Martin, located conveniently in Silverstone, presents a logistically simpler move.
However, Ferrari appears to be the frontrunner in this race. The allure of the Maranello-based squad has been persistent, with Ferrari attempting to secure Newey's services for over two decades. Recent sightings of Newey near Ferrari’s facilities have only fueled these speculations.
"Ferrari have been trying for over 20 years to sign Adrian Newey and have been unsuccessful in that. But some insiders within Aston Martin have been explaining to me that they think if he is to go somewhere else, it would be Ferrari potentially," Slater elaborated.
Newey’s contribution to Red Bull has been monumental, particularly under the recent ground-effect aerodynamics regulations. With the team winning 25 of the last 27 races, his designs have proven not just competitive but dominant. His departure, therefore, poses significant implications.
Reflecting on the internal dynamics at Red Bull, it’s noteworthy that an investigation into allegations against team principal Christian Horner might have contributed to a shift in power and possibly to Newey's current contemplations.
As speculations mount, the F1 community watches closely, anticipating the next move of one of its most distinguished designers. Wherever Newey lands, his impact on the sport will undoubtedly continue to resonate, shaping the aerodynamics and competitiveness of his new team.