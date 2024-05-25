F1 News: Toto Wolff Gives Update on His Place Within Mercedes After Difficult Season
Toto Wolff, the prominent team boss of Mercedes’ F1 squad, has recently articulated his intentions to remain at the helm of the team's management despite the team's lackluster performances in recent seasons. With no successor in sight, Wolff is set to continue his multifaceted role within the organization.
The mastermind behind Mercedes' previous F1 dominance, Toto Wolff, continues to exert his influence over the team with no plans to step away, despite some rumors in the paddock about possible leadership changes following a trilogy of challenging seasons. Since their last win at the 2022 Brazil Grand Prix, thanks to George Russell, Mercedes has visibly struggled to keep pace with the dominant Red Bull Racing team, or even the likes of Ferrari, McLaren, and Aston Martin in recent races. These difficulties have led many to question the future direction of the Brackley outfit's leadership, a topic on which Wolff has recently shed light.
Wolff, who also holds the titles of chief executive and owns a 33% stake in the team, has reflected deeply on his personal effectiveness and contribution to Mercedes.
“I have always been very self-critical and introspective,” he revealed to PA News Agency, via Crash.net. “Is this what I am good at? Am I working in something that I understand and I feel I can contribute? I ask myself that question all the time, for 30 years and the decision I have taken is that I am a co-owner of this business and I am going to stay a co-owner of this business, whether I am team principal or CEO or chairman.”
Despite the scrutiny, Wolff has just inked a new three-year deal with Mercedes, signaling a robust commitment to his current post for the foreseeable future.
“I have had it in the past where suddenly you have that moment where you think there is somebody that could do this better, whether that is because they have more energy, more intelligence, more knowledge, or more compassion. That day will come but jointly (with co-owners’ Ineos and Mercedes-Benz AG) we have not identified who the next person will be,” he explained.
“I still love it. Maybe one day I wake up and I don’t love it. There might be a stone falling on my head and I am not team principal anymore. But this is the destiny I am choosing with my co-shareholders,” he mused. “I have signed a new three-year contract and I am going to be the most permanent unless I die, but maybe in various roles in the top management.”