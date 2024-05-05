Mercedes F1 News: Toto Wolff Retaliates Against Red Bull MD Criticism
Mercedes' team principal, Toto Wolff, has retaliated against criticisms from Red Bull's Managing Director, Oliver Mintzlaff.
Oliver Mintzlaff recently chastised Wolff for his public comments on Red Bull's star driver, Max Verstappen, pointing out that such discussions about a driver under a long-term contract were disrespectful and perhaps indicative of Wolff's own pressures. Mintzlaff suggested Wolff should focus more on resolving the issues within his own team rather than eyeing Red Bull's assets. He explained:
"I understand the pressure that Toto Wolff and perhaps other teams have after years of being behind, but I think Toto should concentrate on his challenges. He has enough of those.
"It also has something to do with respect. If I keep talking about the personnel of other teams, that's not right.
"Max still has a long-term contract here and hasn't said a word that he doesn't want to fulfil it," he said. "I'm not at all worried that he's considering a move. Things just have to calm down again now. That's what Max wants, and that's what we want too.
"At least I can't think of any. Max wants the fastest car... we have this. Max wants to become world champion... with us, he has the best chances.
"Max is a loyal guy. He knows that Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have always placed their trust in him. He appreciates that. In addition, Red Bull is simply a great brand that he can extremely identify with. So there are many reasons for staying, and none against."
Responding to these criticisms, Wolff commented:
"I don't know what the guy means at all. Therefore it is unnecessary to comment on that."
When asked to respond on Mintzlaff's comments that Verstappen is "1,000% going to stay at Red Bull", Wolff responded:
"1,000 per cent? I wouldn't make such a statement. Because in life there is only 100 per cent. There is no more. It is redundant."