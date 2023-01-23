Mercedes team principal and CEO Toto Wolff has sparked speculation that he may be willing to step down from his role as team chief, and has left the door open for James Vowles, who is leaving the team as chief strategist, to become the new Williams team principal. This news comes as a surprise to many, as Wolff has been a key figure in the Mercedes team for several years and has played a vital role in their success on the track.

Wolff, who also owns 33% of the Mercedes team, emphasised that his role as a shareholder is a long-term decision and that his main interest is that the team prospers and wins on the track. In an interview with Crash.net, Wolff said:

"I've always been very open about how I felt going forward. I've made a step beyond the actual employment and my role within the team of being a shareholder is a long-term decision. "I keep introspecting of how much I can contribute to the organisation, and if one day I believe that there are shortcoming in an area, be it on the sporting, technical or commercial side or in the politics, I would not hesitate for a second about appointing someone to that area of finding someone who could take over what I do."

Wolff's statement suggests that he is open to the idea of handing over the reins to someone else if he believes it will benefit the team in the long run. This is a sign of a confident and self-assured leader, who is not afraid to put the interests of the team above his own.

When asked if he would ever bring Vowles back to Mercedes, Wolff did not dismiss the idea and had only positive things to say. He stated:

"Never say never because he is great. I hope that he is going to have a long career as team principal at Williams and hopefully we see him in the press conferences after successful weekends. "He could, have a 10-year stint there. You just need to let the bird fly out and do his own thing, and not at that stage anticipating that he is going to come back."

It is clear that Toto Wolff is a leader who is willing to make tough decisions for the betterment of the team. His willingness to step down from his role as team chief and his positive comments about James Vowles taking on a new challenge with Williams, demonstrate his dedication to the success of the team.