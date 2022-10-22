F1 News: Toto Wolff responds to Christian Horner - "I almost had to squeeze out a tear"

The rivalry between Toto Wolff and Christian Horner has been rekindled, with the two team principles again embarking on a war of words.

Christian Horner responded passionately to the questions in the team principal's press conference, strongly rejecting the "public accusations" made by other teams regarding their budget cap infringement.

The Red Bull boss described the claims from rival teams as being "without any fact or substance", insisting that Red Bull was within the limits of the regulations.

Horner's most venomous statement was largely in response to Zak Brown's letter to the FIA, where the McLaren CEO outlined how he believes Red Bull's breach should be dealt with.

With that said, several team principles (including Toto Wolff and Mattia Binotto) have put pressure on the FIA to hand Red Bull a severe penalty.

In a recent interview with Sky Germany (translated by @vetteleclerc on Twitter), Toto Wolff showed no sympathy for Red Bull's predicament:

"I almost had to squeeze out a tear when I heard that [Horner's statement]. The facts are that nine out of ten teams were under the cost cap.

"One team is now arguing that they slipped over it with supposed non-performance topics, but these apply to all of us.

"We [Mercedes] also thought about how many sandwiches we give people and how we deal with various other cost pools.

"Whatever they're over, a million, two or five, I don't know, is a cash value advantage that you can put into development.