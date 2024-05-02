F1 Rumor: Carlos Sainz Declines Audi Contract
Carlos Sainz has reportedly turned down a lucrative offer from Audi to join their Formula 1 team in 2025. The decision comes as the Spanish driver evaluates more competitive prospects beyond his current stint at Ferrari.
According to recent reports from DAZN, Carlos Sainz has decided not to join Audi's newly formed F1 team, despite the allure of a historical family connection with the brand. Sainz, whose contract with Scuderia Ferrari concludes at the end of the 2024 season, appears to be setting his sights on seats at either Red Bull Racing or Mercedes.
Carlos Sainz's father, a celebrated figure in motorsport, notably raced for Audi in the Dakar Rally. This connection had sparked speculation that Sainz Jr. might lean towards a partnership with Audi as they prepare their entry into Formula 1. Nonetheless, the allure of maintaining top-tier competitiveness seems to have steered his decision-making process. Sainz has declined the offer for a 2025 seat from Audi, which is in collaboration with Sauber—a team currently sitting at the lower end of the constructor standings.
Throughout the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Sainz demonstrated his prowess by securing victories, including being the only non-Red Bull driver to win a Grand Prix in 2023 and so far in 2024. These achievements have heightened his profile in the driver market. He is looking for an environment where his competitiveness is not compromised, which might not currently be the case with Sauber as they stand.
Following the announcement of Lewis Hamilton replacing Sainz at Ferrari from 2025, there has been a huge amount of speculation about where the Spanish driver will go next. Aside from the potential move to Audi, which would have been to drive alongside current Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg, there have been rumors of a move to Mercedes and Red Bull.