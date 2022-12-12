F1 World Reacts to Awkward and Embarrassing Moment Between Red Bull Chief and FIA CEO

The FIA Gala took place on Friday evening to present the awards for all of the motorsports for the 2022 season. Although there were many positives highlighted from the evening, the main thing that has been flooding the headlines and social media is the extremely awkward and uncomfortable moment between FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Horner went up on stage to collect the constructor's championship trophy when before he could give his speech Sulayem made a comment about the team going over the cost cap in 2021.

After Horner had given his speech Sulayem made some more comments which made the audience sit in awkward silence and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali putting his arm between the two of them. He said:

"First of all, you deserve the win - if it's the manufacturer, or Max [winning the drivers' standings]... "One thing you said about Japan [the Championship being decided there]. Japan, you said, was controversial. "No. The FIA was blamed for the points, but it was not the FIA which made the rules. "It was the teams that made the rules, and we were implementing it...\"They [Red Bull] deserve the win, everyone who wins deserves it. These are the rules, so well done - I say honestly. "And [here's to] more wins, also."

Viewers were quick to react to the ceremony on the livestream video posted to YouTube by Formula 1. One fan wrote:

"This is the most awkward awards ceremony from start to finish"

Another commented:

"I was waiting for Horner to come back with some searing wit to counter Sulayem's cringe, but then I realised that Horner has at least some amount of class."

Here is a round-up of just some of the comments:

"You could cut the tension between Horner and Sulayem with a light saber"

"Swear this gets more and more awkward every year. Full of awkward silences, people barely clapping and the president is a complete joke. Please hire a new event team!"

"That was awkward to say the least, the conversation between Horner and the Fia precident" [sic]

"What was Mohammed Ben drinking ?"