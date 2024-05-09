Ferrari F1 News: Team Tests Huge Imola Upgrades During Filming Days
Ferrari has utilized its two designated Formula 1 filming days at Fiorano to test significant upgrades in preparation for the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The team aims for its first win at Imola since Michael Schumacher's victory in 2006. These tests, taking place on specially provided Pirelli tires and restricted to a mere 200km, are essential for correlating real-world data with ongoing wind tunnel simulations.
This season, Ferrari finds itself in a strong position, ranked second in the championship standings courtesy of six podium finishes, including an impressive 1-2 at the Australian Grand Prix. However, the pressure to deliver has intensified with competitors like McLaren stepping up. McLaren's recent enhancements propelled Lando Norris to a victory in Miami, underscoring the necessity for Ferrari to evolve continually.
The involvement of Ferrari's third driver, Oliver Bearman, in these tests is noteworthy. Having substituted for Carlos Sainz during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Bearman is accumulating valuable F1 mileage, which is vital not just for his development but also for providing fresh insights into car performance. Bearman's participation extends beyond just testing the upgraded Ferrari; he is also slated for a practice session in the Haas VF-24 during FP1, marking a continued collaboration within the Ferrari Driver Academy and its affiliated teams.
Frederic Vasseur, the team's principal, has been cautiously optimistic about the potential impacts of these upgrades.
“We don’t have to expect that it will be a game-changer, but it’s so tight that this can bring performance.
“Our competitors brought parts this weekend, and it was not a game-changer. But it’s also that when in qualifying you have four or five cars in one-tenth, if you bring one-tenth, it’s a game-changer for the weekend.
“But a large part of the result, it’s also coming from what we are doing with the drivers, the set-up of the car during the weekend, the management of the tyres.
“We don’t have to think only about upgrades and development, it’s also the job that we are doing on track.”
The upgrades, timed strategically around the proximity of the Imola circuit to Ferrari's base, enable the team to finalize enhancements closer to the race weekend.
“The fact that Imola is close to the factory is helping us bring something, because we can release the parts a bit later.
“But no, it was nothing to do with Italy. Then again, we don’t have to expect that it will be a game-changer, but it’s so tight that this can bring performance.”