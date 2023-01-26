Skip to main content

FIA President Hits Back At F1 Yet Again Amid Ongoing War Between Organisations

Mohammed Ben Sulayem responds to the F1 letter.

The FIA - F1 battle is continuing as FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has retaliated after the damning letter the F1 sent to complain about his comments on Twitter. 

It was reported last week that the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) had made an offer of $20 billion to Liberty Media, which was rejected. Sulayem posted to Twitter after the news broke, writing:

"As the custodians of motorsport, the FIA, as a non-profit organisation, is cautious about alleged inflated price tags of $20bn being put on F1.

"Any potential buyer is advised to apply common sense, consider the greater good of the sport and come with a clear, sustainable plan – not just a lot of money.

"It is our duty to consider what the future impact will be for promoters in terms of increased hosting fees and other commercial costs, and any adverse impact that it could have on fans."

F1 responded to this with a letter to the FIA stating Liberty Media has the "exclusive right" to "exploit the commercial rights". 

Now, during an interview with Auto Motor und Sport at the Monte Carlo rally, Sulayem has explained why he is not backing away:

"The championship is ours. We have only rented it out.

"So far there are only rumours about a possible sale. But the FIA should have a say and be able to offer advice."

The 100-year lease was agreed 20 years ago between the FIA and F1 boss at the time, Bernie Ecclestone. 

There has been no further response from Formula One at this time, however, it seems the back and forth will continue. 

The 2023 F1 season is due to start with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 3rd - 5th March with pre-season testing the week before. The teams are also getting ready to launch their 2023 liveries, beginning with Haas on 31st January.

