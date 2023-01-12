Skip to main content

Max Verstappen Slated Over Drive to Survive Return: "The hypocrisy is crazy"

Fans are questioning Verstappen's return to the show.

Netflix have released a sneak peek video for the fifth season of Drive To Survive which will be released on 24th February and fans have picked up on the return of Max Verstappen to the show. 

The Belgian-Dutch driver had previously stated that he would not be involved with the show anymore for the way they portrayed what was happening. He said:

“I understand they want to bring more fans to F1 – and it works. But a lot of scenes are literally copied and pasted, even with sentences, things that have been said and that I know were not said at the time wanted by the editors.

"At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter to someone who doesn’t understand Formula 1, they discover the sport and will quickly forget about it. But if you’re a diehard fan, DTS is not realistic. You’re looking to see the season from another angle and some of the montages have shocked.”

However, the two-time champion recently explained that he had been able to come to an agreement with Netflix and confirmed that he would feature in the fifth season of the show. He explained:

"So it’s good to have found solutions, to see what we expect from each other. And I think the interview I gave them was good. I just wanted to keep it real. You know, no fake stuff. No overhyped things.

"I know it’s important for Formula 1 that the champion participates. So we reached an agreement and I’m very happy about that.” 

The sneak preview of the trailer showed the Red Bull driver sitting down and being asked how it felt to be back in the chair. Verstappen responded "alright" in a slightly nervous manner. 

Fans have been reacting to the news of the release date but also picked up on Verstappen's involvement, and it's safe to say some fans are less than impressed. One fan took to Twitter to post:

"Now Max wants to be in Drive to Survive after every narrative is flipped in his favour. The same person who called it fake for many years, suddenly it's ok when he is winning. The hypocrisy is crazy"

Another fan responded saying "Gonna be interesting to see how Brazil is covered then…..". This was after Verstappen refused to follow the teams orders to let teammate Sergio Perez back past before the end of the race. 

Many F1 fans were commenting questioning what "agreement" Verstappen and the Drive To Survive team came to. 

