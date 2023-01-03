McLaren Fans Blown Away by Photos Of Lando Norris In Recent Post

"Give him a car to get his first win."

McLaren have shared a post to Instagram of Lando Norris' F1 journey as he heads into his fifth season in the sport.

Norris made his F1 debut in 2019 with McLaren where he had been signed as a junior driver since 2017. Norris is yet to get his first F1 win but has achieved six podium finishes, five fastest laps, and a pole position.

The team captioned the two photos:

"From a boy to @landonorris’ fifth season as a Formula 1 driver! Bring on 2023."

Fans were quick to comment over how fast time has gone. One fan commented:

"Time does fly, hopefully Something big comes for Norris in the upcoming season" [sic]

Another fan commented:

"But admin, that first picture was just taken yesterday"

Many fans are hoping to see Norris take his first F1 race win in the 2023 season when he will be driving alongside rookie, Oscar Piastri. One fan wrote:

"Amazing to see how Lando is growing up all these years. He is a future WC. Hope he will stay with McLaren for many years"

McLaren struggled with some car issues during 2022 and have admitted that it will take a lot to be able to compete against Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes, however, they will be coming back fighting for the 2023 season. Another fan commented on the car, writing:

"Give him a car to get his first win this year please Mclaren"

Another fan wrote in agreement:

"Lando, you have to have a competitive car to fight for championships! You are world champion material!"

Someone else commented comparing Norris to Lewis Hamilton who also made his F1 debut with McLaren. They wrote:

"Lewis Hamilton had 6 seasons at McLaren. Catching up quickly"

The 2023 season starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday 5th March with the pre-season testing the week before.