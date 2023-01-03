Skip to main content

McLaren Fans Blown Away by Photos Of Lando Norris In Recent Post

"Give him a car to get his first win."

McLaren have shared a post to Instagram of Lando Norris' F1 journey as he heads into his fifth season in the sport. 

Norris made his F1 debut in 2019 with McLaren where he had been signed as a junior driver since 2017. Norris is yet to get his first F1 win but has achieved six podium finishes, five fastest laps, and a pole position.

The team captioned the two photos:

"From a boy to @landonorris’ fifth season as a Formula 1 driver! Bring on 2023."

Fans were quick to comment over how fast time has gone. One fan commented:

"Time does fly, hopefully Something big comes for Norris in the upcoming season" [sic]

Another fan commented:

"But admin, that first picture was just taken yesterday"

Many fans are hoping to see Norris take his first F1 race win in the 2023 season when he will be driving alongside rookie, Oscar Piastri. One fan wrote:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Amazing to see how Lando is growing up all these years. He is a future WC. Hope he will stay with McLaren for many years"

USATSI_19270431_168396005_lowres

McLaren struggled with some car issues during 2022 and have admitted that it will take a lot to be able to compete against Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes, however, they will be coming back fighting for the 2023 season. Another fan commented on the car, writing:

"Give him a car to get his first win this year please Mclaren"

Another fan wrote in agreement:

"Lando, you have to have a competitive car to fight for championships! You are world champion material!"

Someone else commented comparing Norris to Lewis Hamilton who also made his F1 debut with McLaren. They wrote:

"Lewis Hamilton had 6 seasons at McLaren. Catching up quickly"

The 2023 season starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday 5th March with the pre-season testing the week before. 

USATSI_19270431_168396005_lowres
News

McLaren Fans Blown Away by Photos Of Lando Norris In Recent Post

By Lydia Mee
SI202211111225_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Christian Horner praises Verstappen for reaching "another level" in 2022

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M315707
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Drives Fans Insane As He Hypes Up 2023 Season

By Lydia Mee
SI201809020282_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 New Year Roundup: Drivers Celebrate Huge F1 Success

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_18565425_168396005_lowres
News

Lewis Hamilton News: F1 Champ Reflects On 2022 - "very, very strange year"

By Lydia Mee
Ricciardo cold
News

F1 News: How McLaren saved money by paying Ricciardo $18 million to leave the team

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202212100070
News

F1 News: David Coulthard Casts Doubt On Sergio Perez's Championship Chances - "Difficult For Him To Beat Max"

By Lydia Mee
SI201412186423_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: FIA take first crucial steps to facilitate Andretti F1 entry

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang