Michael Schumacher's Greatest Moments - 9 Years On From His Accident

It is nine years since Michael Schumacher's horror skiing accident and we are taking a look back over some of his greatest moments throughout his incredibly successful F1 career.

Schumacher is known as one of the greatest driver's of all time. He holds the record for the number of championship wins alongside Lewis Hamilton, with seven.

5. 1995 Belgian Grand Prix

Many will remember this moment showing Schumacher's incredible driving talent. The German driver started the race in 16th position on the grid after he had a collision in the qualifying session.

Schumacher started picking is way up the grid and took a risky opportunity when it began to rain. Rival Damon Hill pitted for wet tyres and Schumacher decided to stay out on the track on slick tyres. Although Hill did manage to overtake Schumacher in the rain, the F1 legend had planned ahead for the rain stopping and went on to take the win when the track had dried off towards the end of the race.

4. 1991 Belgian Grand Prix - Schumacher's Debut

Schumacher's F1 debut has one of the most bizarre reasonings behind it.

Jordan driver Bertrand Gachot was arrested and imprisoned for physical assault leaving the team a driver short. Michael, who was contracted to Mercedes at the time, was called upon to take the spot.

Schumacher went straight into the weekend showing a glimpse of what was to come from his long career. He out-qualified his Jordan teammate Andrea de Cesaris, to start in seventh place. Unfortunately, Schumacher ended up having to retire from the race on the first lap with issues with the clutch but this performance managed to get him signed with Benetton where he stayed from 1991 to 1995.

3. 2002 French Grand Prix

Driving for Ferrari at the time, Schumacher went into the French Grand Prix having won seven of the ten races prior to it that season.

Schumacher started in second on the grid and managed to take the lead from Juan Pablo Montoya and continued the lead to the end to take his eighth win of the season as well as securing his fifth championship win with six races of the season left.

2. 2000 Italian Grand Prix

Schumacher headed into the 2000 Italian Grand Prix in the opposite position that he did the 2002 French GP. He had not won any of the previous five races in the season and was eight-points behind McLaren driver Mike Häkkinen.

The F1 icon started from pole position and managed to keep the lead throughout the whole race. There was a moment where the race was under safety car conditions that brought Häkkinen closer to the German driver, but he managed to hold him off.

Winning the 2000 Italian Grand Prix put Schumacher level with F1 legend Ayrton Senna's record number of race wins. Schumacher broke down in his post-race interview after equalling the record.

1. 1996 Spanish Grand Prix

One thing that Schumacher is known for is how well he can control an F1 car in the rain. The 1996 Spanish Grand Prix showcased just how incredible Schumacher was.

Schumacher qualified in third position on the grid behind Damon Hill in the Williams. Both Hill and Schumacher had rough starts but Schumacher was able to rectify this and managed to take the lead from Hill's Williams teammate Jacques Villeneuve on Lap 13.

After taking the lead he continued to extend his lead and Schumacher ended up finishing an incredible 45 seconds ahead of Jean Alesi who finished behind him in second.