Monaco GP Results: Lewis Hamilton Tops FP1 Timesheets
Lewis Hamilton put in the fastest time during the first Free Practice session ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix. Following the Mercedes driver were Oscar Piastri and George Russell who went second and third fastest, respectively.
What happened during Monaco GP FP1?
2 minutes: McLaren reports to Oscar Piastri that "slight rain" is predicted at the end of the session. Monaco saw a full day of rain yesterday and more rain is predicted for the Qualifying session tomorrow.
3 minutes: Sky Sports F1 pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz confirms, "Every team has brought a Monaco-specific high downforce rear wing and beam wing."
6 minutes: Lando Norris reports drops of rain at Turn 2.
10 minutes: Nico Hulkenberg locks up at runs wide at Turn 1. The German driver avoids crashing into the barriers and is able to continue with the session without disruption.
14 minutes: Pierre Gasly is told by Alpine to return to the pits to investigate a suspected power unit issue.
16 minutes: Gasly gets back out on track after the French team make some adjustments and re-fuel.
17 minutes: Gasly reports "no power" to the team and has to return to the pits once again. Terrible news for the French driver.
17 minutes: Valtteri Bottas causes a brief yellow flag in Sector 1 as he runs off at Turn 1, however, he manages to not crash into the wall and continues.
26 minutes: More issues arise for Alpine. Whilst Gasly is still in the pits, teammate Esteban Ocon reports stability problems, saying "The front is bouncing in the air quite a bit mid-corner."
30 minutes: Max Verstappen says to Red Bull that the RB20 is "on a knife's edge." The Dutchman is currently running in third position.
34 minutes: Sergio Perez grazes the safety barrier as he enters the pit lane.
35 minutes: Alpine reports that Gasly is unlikely to make it back out for the rest of the session.
45 minutes: RED FLAG! Zhou Guanyu crashes into the barrier at Turn 1 causing damage to his front wing. The Chinese driver is able to continue but debris is left on the track. Charles Leclerc subsequently runs over the end plate of the Sauber. Ferrari checks the car for damage.
49 minutes: Kravitz confirms that the end plate did cause damage to Leclerc's car. He explained during the Sky Sports F1 broadcast:
"It has done a bit of damage, just the leading edge of the floor. They're fixing it with speed tape! They'll probably replace the damaged bit in time for Practice Two."
50 minutes: Green Flag! The cars get back out on track as rain begins to fall over the circuit.
53 minutes: The Race Stewards note a potential incident in the pit lane. Kevin Magnussen, who is two penalty points away from a race ban, potentially impeded RB's Yuki Tsunoda.
56 minutes: Sergio Perez returns to the pits after suffering from a puncture and a broken wheel rim.
59 minutes: Verstappen reports issues when going over bumps. He comments: "The car is so loose on the bumps. Any interaction with engine braking or brake bias, it's just making it all worse."
2024 Monaco GP FP1 Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Oscar Piastri
3. George Russell
4. Lando Norris
5. Charles Leclerc
6. Fernando Alonso
7. Lance Stroll
8. Yuki Tsunoda
9. Daniel Ricciardo
10. Carlos Sainz
11. Max Verstappen
12. Sergio Perez
13. Valtteri Bottas
14. Kevin Magnussen
15. Alex Albon
16. Nico Hulkenberg
17. Logan Sargeant
18. Esteban Ocon
19. Zhou Guanyu
20. Pierre Gasly