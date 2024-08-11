Oscar Piastri Reveals Injury from F1 Ahead of Summer Return - 'First Broken Bone'
The young McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has revealed that he had been contending with a broken rib since the British Grand Prix this season.
Piastri disclosed the injury through an ultrasound snapshot shared on his Instagram on July 8, the day following his Silverstone campaign. The scan showed a fracture to his sixth rib, pointing to an injury likely sustained around the time of the event. Despite this, Piastri has demonstrated remarkable resilience, especially in Hungary where he secured his maiden victory.
“First part of the season done. First GP victory. First broken bone. Rib’s enjoying the break," he posted.
The triumph was notably muted, initially perceived as a reaction to the controversial team orders that favored him over his teammate Lando Norris. With the revelation of his injury, however, Piastri's subdued celebration appears in a different light, reflecting the possible pain and discomfort he endured during the race rather than any intra-team dynamics.
This success draws comparisons to other resilient performances like Carlos Sainz’s post-appendicitis victory and Daniel Ricciardo’s brief hiatus due to a hand injury. It's safe to say that these drivers are pretty damn good at what they do.
Oscar’s manager, former Red Bull driver Mark Webber, has nothing but high expectations for the young Australian.
“It’s been enjoyable working closely with him. He’s obviously a very special talent. He knows what’s right for the future, to continue to unleash that talent."
According to the Australian, Piastri exemplifies the determination necessary to excel in this highly competetive sport.
"He’s had a very, very special start to his career," Webber said. "There’s not many guys that have won at that level, especially with just how sensitive the cars are now and how tight the times are, which is really a credit to him that he’s been able to hang out there, week in week out.”
With both Webber and Pastri being Australian drivers, the former race winner was keen to reflect on the legacy of the Aussie who started it all - Jack Brabham - and the nation's ongoing enthusiasm for the sport.
"Jack Brabham was the original; he showed us the way in, and in more ways than one," he remarked. “Australians love racing. In terms of pound for pound, it’s a country where we just love our Formula 1. We’re in safe hands for the future obviously. Oscar is just starting his career out, which is awesome.”