F1 News: Christian Horner Gives Doubt to Sergio Perez Contract at Red Bull
Despite Sergio Perez's optimism for a quick renewal of his Red Bull contract, team principal Christian Horner has tempered expectations with a more cautious approach. Horner's comments indicate that the decision on Perez's future with the team is not expected soon, pointing to a closer evaluation of the driver's performance throughout the season.
The future of Sergio Perez at Red Bull Racing hangs in a delicate balance as contrasting perspectives emerge from the driver and team management regarding his contract renewal beyond 2024. While Perez has voiced a positive outlook about continuing with the renowned F1 team, Christian Horner, Red Bull's team principal, introduced a layer of uncertainty with his recent statements.
Sergio Perez, who is currently second in the drivers' championship behind his teammate Max Verstappen, is navigating the complexities of F1's dynamic market with a hopeful stance toward his contract discussions. He believes that his ongoing negotiations with Red Bull will be straightforward.
"Every week, the contender is changing. It's just normal I think until things are signed. Everyone is a contender," said Perez, highlighting the fluid nature of contract talks in Formula One.
He further expressed confidence in the mutual desire between him and the team to continue their partnership.
"We've been here together for a few years already, and I think it's going to be quite a quick conversation to know which direction we go, and I think we all want to continue, so I expect it's a matter of time. Given how the market is moving, things are kicking in a lot faster than we all would have liked but it's how the game is at the moment," Perez added.
Despite Perez's optimism, Horner's comments suggest a more reserved and evaluative approach from the team. Horner acknowledged the premature nature of the market's movements but indicated that Red Bull is not in a rush to finalize their driver lineup for 2025.
"Not very [soon], I'm afraid," Horner responded when asked about the timeline of Perez’s contract situation.
"It's incredible that we're race five, and there's so much talk already about drivers for next year. So, we're in a situation where we're very happy with our two drivers, but we don't need to make a final decision about the lineup until much later in the year," he explained.
Horner praised Perez's performance but stressed the importance of maintaining consistency throughout the season before making any definitive decisions.
"Of course, Perez would like to make an announcement tomorrow, undoubtedly. But we as a team aren't in a particular rush. We're in a fortunate position where many drivers would obviously like to drive for the team, but we're happy with the pairing that we have," continued Horner.
"We just want to make sure that the level of consistency that Checo has started this season maintains, and in due course, we'll evaluate those options. But as I say, at this point in time, we're very happy with the lineup that we have. So there's no imminent rush to announce the full driver lineup for 2025."