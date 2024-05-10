Red Bull F1 News: Marko Sends Sly Jab To Adrian Newey - 'Outstanding Designer Who Lost His Fire'
Adrian Newey is set to leave Red Bull in early 2025. Helmut Marko expressed regret but remains confident in the team's ability to thrive without Newey's daily involvement.
After nearly two decades of spearheading Red Bull Racing’s technical endeavors, Adrian Newey has announced his planned departure from the Formula 1 team by early 2025. This move marks the end of an era for the Milton Keynes-based team, where Newey's designs revolutionized their competitive landscape. However, senior advisor Helmut Marko remains optimistic, citing the team's robust technical framework and upcoming talents.
Marko commented during an interview with Speed Week:
"A big topic in the Miami paddock was Adrian Newey's announcement that he would withdraw from Red Bull Racing's Formula 1 project. I have already said that he is an outstanding designer who somehow lost his fire.
"I'm personally very sorry about that, but we've had a very broad and well-positioned technical team over the years, with experienced people like Pierre Waché and younger people like Enrico Balbo and Ben Waterhouse. We are well positioned in all areas and I see it as wishful thinking from the competition that a domino effect will occur. So far there are no signs of this."
[Translated by Google]
Despite the inevitable challenges posed by Newey’s departure, Marko’s confidence in the team's future remains unshaken. He noted the depth of Red Bull’s engineering roster and the preparations for the significant regulatory overhaul expected in 2026.
"Of course, the 2026 rule change will be particularly challenging for us and everyone else, and losing someone like Newey is always painful. But you shouldn't forget that he was no longer in the company every day. He was more the one who overlooked the whole thing. The fact is that he is withdrawing and we have to live with that."
Aside from taking some time out and travelling with his family, Newey has not confirmed what his next career move will be just yet. There have been numerous rumors surrounding a move to either Aston Martin, Ferrari, or Williams.