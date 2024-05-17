F1 Rumor: Adrian Newey Has Signed With Ferrari - Says Italy
Reports from Italy known to the Daily Mail have perked up a few years by announcing that Adrian Newey, the famed technical mind behind Red Bull Racing's success, has signed a contract with Scuderia Ferrari. The move would pair him with Lewis Hamilton, who is joining the Italian squad for the 2025 season.
The internet has been set alight as Adrian Newey, the lead designer of multiple championship-winning cars, is reportedly set to leave Red Bull Racing for a new chapter with Scuderia Ferrari. According to Italian sources known to the British outlet, Newey’s transfer has been signed, making it one of the most significant technical personnel moves in recent Formula 1 history. Before we get to excited, due to the nature of these sources, it's worth taking this with a pinch of salt.
Newey’s apparent decision comes after a successful 19-year stint with Red Bull, during which he was pivotal in securing numerous team championships and nurturing top-tier talents such as Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. However, internal tensions and a sense of under-appreciation, particularly from team principal Christian Horner, have edged Newey towards seeking new challenges, with this eventually resulting in him leaving the team.
Several factors have influenced this career-altering move. Among them is Newey's desire for a fresh challenge and his well-known longstanding ambition to work with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is confirmed to be moving to the Scuderia. This potential collaboration between two of motorsport's most prominent figures could redefine Ferrari's future, giving the team a substantial technical and competitive edge over their rivals, especially important in 2026 where we enter a new era of regulations.
In an exclusive interview with broadcaster Eddie Jordan and Oyster Yachts, Newey expressed his mixed emotions about leaving a team that had become like family to him. He stated:
"To walk away from Red Bull was a very hard decision but it was one I needed to take for a whole host of reasons. They had been my family.”
Newey further explained his reasons for the move: "I feel a little tired but at some point I’ll probably go again. Seriously considering going somewhere else and doing another four or five years.
"I never really thought it would be big news so for it to be in all the flipping papers and on the telly was a shock,” Newey added.
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur or the team have not yet confirmed anything more than an interest so far, but it's no surprise that several teams, if not all of them, will be wanting to secure Newey's talents.