Red Bull News: F1 Team Chief Praises Verstappen - "Max Is Way Above The Rest"

Max Verstappen has cemented his place as one of the top drivers in Formula 1, having claimed back-to-back titles with Red Bull. The Dutchman has consistently demonstrated his skill and talent on the track, and has played a crucial role in establishing Red Bull as a dominant force in the championship.

This past season, Red Bull proved to be a more complete team than Ferrari, avoiding the mistakes and setbacks that hindered their Italian rivals. Verstappen deserves credit for making the most of his RB18 machine and delivering strong results throughout the campaign.

Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, has publicly praised Verstappen's abilities, stating that he believes the young driver is comfortably faster than any of his competitors.

"I never look too far ahead, but for me, Max is way above the rest in Formula 1... "I think we can achieve a lot more if we give him a car that matches his talent. "There are only two drivers in Formula 1 who are halfway to the level of Verstappen, which are Leclerc and Hamilton."

While Horner's comments may be seen as hyperbolic by some, it is undeniable that Verstappen has consistently performed at a high level and has proven himself as a top contender in the sport.

However, it would be unfair to overlook the talent of the other drivers on the grid, many of whom have the potential to excel in lesser machinery. While Verstappen may have won the championship with relative ease this past season, the competition is sure to be fierce in the upcoming 2023 campaign.

Verstappen and Red Bull will undoubtedly have targets on their backs as they aim to defend their titles and continue their winning streak.